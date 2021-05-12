Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WM stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

