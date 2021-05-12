Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of WTS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. 377,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,917 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

