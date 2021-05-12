Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Million

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $12.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

WVE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 18,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $308.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 623,080 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

