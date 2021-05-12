Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,463 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.