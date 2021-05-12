Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,775 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.