Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $160,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in APA by 61.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

