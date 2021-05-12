Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

