Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,459 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock worth $15,178,789 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

