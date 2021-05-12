WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.