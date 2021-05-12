Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of CMA opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,025.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.