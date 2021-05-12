Wedbush Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $50.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.03 million, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.