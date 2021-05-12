Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently:

5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/27/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.16. 6,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,306. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

