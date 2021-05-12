Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 5/3/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/27/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/19/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.
LHX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.16. 6,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,306. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
