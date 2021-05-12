Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstService (TSE: FSV) recently:

4/29/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$216.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$235.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$222.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$222.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – FirstService had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

FirstService stock traded down C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$189.51. 136,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.12. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$106.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get FirstService Co alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.