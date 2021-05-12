Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.
NYSE SRE opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
