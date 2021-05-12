Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.