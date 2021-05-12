Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.41

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 4752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

