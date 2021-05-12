West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.41

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $335.41 and last traded at $335.19, with a volume of 2610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

