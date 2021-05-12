Western Forest Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

WEF opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$936.52 million and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

