Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of WES opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

