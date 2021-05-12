Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

