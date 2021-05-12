Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $1,510.62 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $1,510.62 or 0.02640679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00250589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.67 or 0.01165397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

