Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE:WLL opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.