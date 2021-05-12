WideOpenWest, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WideOpenWest in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

WOW stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

