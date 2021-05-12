WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

