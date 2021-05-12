William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

THS opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

