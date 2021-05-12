William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

