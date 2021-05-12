William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $138.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.