William Blair Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Manitowoc in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $894.77 million, a P/E ratio of -75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

