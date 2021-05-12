William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $242.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,534,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $1,114,416. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

