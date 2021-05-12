Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after acquiring an additional 495,766 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,932,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,904. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

