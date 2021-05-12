Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 330,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

