Winch Advisory Services LLC Invests $64,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPTS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,007. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68.

