Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,852,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,693. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

