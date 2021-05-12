Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.74. 49,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.