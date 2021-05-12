Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Domo makes up 1.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.