Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.55. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.