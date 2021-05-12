Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. 60,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,336. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

