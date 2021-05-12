Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $54.54 on Wednesday, hitting $235.36. 86,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,805. Wix.com has a one year low of $162.18 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.