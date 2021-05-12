Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:WWW traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,978. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

