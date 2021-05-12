WOM Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.90 or 0.01021142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00110331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062087 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

