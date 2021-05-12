Workhorse Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.