World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.31 and last traded at $140.73. Approximately 910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $979.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.79.
In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
