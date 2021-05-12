World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.31 and last traded at $140.73. Approximately 910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $979.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

