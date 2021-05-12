Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone Sells 17,424 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WOR stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.