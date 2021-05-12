Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

