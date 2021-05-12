Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.