Xiangwei Gong Sells 1,393 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 51.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

