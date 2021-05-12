XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. XPEL has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

