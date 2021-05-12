XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Up 7.4% on Strong Earnings

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares shot up 7.4% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.67. 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

