XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng accounts for about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $93,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 259,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,789. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

