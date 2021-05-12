XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 268.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

