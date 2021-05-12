XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.